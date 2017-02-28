Hot Downloads

PDA on social media: Sargun showers hubby with praises

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 06:17 PM

It’s common for actors to receive praises from their fans on social media but it becomes much more special when their loved ones go on to proclaim their affection.

Telly town’s heartthrob Ravi Dubey, who has won hearts as Sid in Zee TV’s popular daily Jamai Raja, was showered with praises by his wife Sargun Mehta. Sargun took to Twitter to confess that how she has turned out to be a fan of Ravi from being his wife and she went on to add that no one can romance on screen better than him.

Hmm, that’s quite a special compliment for Ravi.

Have a look at how Sargun is pouring her love for Ravi via her tweets –

Now, we are waiting to know Ravi’s reaction to Sargun’s compliments.

