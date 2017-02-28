PDA on social media: Sargun showers hubby with praises

It’s common for actors to receive praises from their fans on social media but it becomes much more special when their loved ones go on to proclaim their affection.

Telly town’s heartthrob Ravi Dubey, who has won hearts as Sid in Zee TV’s popular daily Jamai Raja, was showered with praises by his wife Sargun Mehta. Sargun took to Twitter to confess that how she has turned out to be a fan of Ravi from being his wife and she went on to add that no one can romance on screen better than him.

Hmm, that’s quite a special compliment for Ravi.

Have a look at how Sargun is pouring her love for Ravi via her tweets –

I dont thnk any1 cn romance better than u @ravidubey2312 .u can make a stone fall in luv wid u.everytym i see u romancing on screen.. — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) 27 February 2017

Starting tdy is d last week of #jamairaja nd i wanted 2 give it a happy send off.dis show converted me frm ravi's wife 2 his biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/WvUOmFesiT — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) 27 February 2017

screen i wished i had a husband like siddharth.(ps-i do realise later that i already do) This week i am going 2 be sharing videos from jamai — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) 27 February 2017

Now, we are waiting to know Ravi’s reaction to Sargun’s compliments.