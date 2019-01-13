Pearl Puri finally finds love!

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri is one the most loved actors on television and became a household name with his character Mahir in the serial Naagin 3.

Pearl has a massive fan following and is one of the fittest actors on television.

The actor is the heartthrob of the industry and is single. However, recently, he shared a post with a romantic shayari on what he loves the most.

It sure feels like Pearl has written it for a special someone, but wait a second, it is actually for his protein shake!

He shared a photo along with it and captioned it saying, ‘For me FITNESS has been my junoon since more then a decade, not only does it keep me fit but it gets me more focused to achieve my dreams, & @nutraboxindia is my partner in this journey of junoon, if takes care of my daily nutrition needs, with top notch ingredients & quality. Share your junoon using #whatsyourjunoon & tag @nutraboxindia in comment below.’