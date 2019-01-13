Pearl Puri finally finds love!

News

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri is one the most loved actors on television and became a household name with his character Mahir in the serial Naagin 3.

Pearl has a massive fan following and is one of the fittest actors on television.

The actor is the heartthrob of the industry and is single. However, recently, he shared a post with a romantic shayari on what he loves the most.

It sure feels like Pearl has written it for a special someone, but wait a second, it is actually for his protein shake!

He shared a photo along with it and captioned it saying, ‘For me FITNESS has been my junoon since more then a decade, not only does it keep me fit but it gets me more focused to achieve my dreams, & @nutraboxindia is my partner in this journey of junoon, if takes care of my daily nutrition needs, with top notch ingredients & quality. Share your junoon using #whatsyourjunoon & tag @nutraboxindia in comment below.’

Jo aaine me mujhse nazrein milake baat karta hai, Jisse mera harr excuse maat khata hai, Jo auron ko paagalpan nazar aata hai, Par sirf meri samajh me aata hai, vo mera junoon hai. Be it life or workouts, to succeed & achieve your goals,your dreams, you need "JUNOON" For me FITNESS has been my junoon since more then a decade, not only does it keep me fit but it gets me more focused to achieve my dreams, & @nutraboxindia is my partner in this journey of junoon, if takes care of my daily nutrition needs, with top notch ingredients & quality. Share your junoon using #whatsyourjunoon & tag @nutraboxindia in comment below. #nutrabox #nutraboxindia #whatsyourjunoon #kyahotahaijunoon #pvp #love #life #maahir #naagin3

past seven days