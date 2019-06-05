Pearl Puri has a special message for his fans

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri is one of the most loved television stars, and the actor has a massive fan following. His character in the serial Naagin was loved by the audience, and he has become a household name. The actor was recently voted as the most desirable actor on television.
Recently Pearl’s Naagin went off-air. The serial was a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Now Pearl is back with another show on Colors titled Bepanah Pyar, which just launched a day ago. The show seems to be quite interesting, and Pearl is getting a positive response for the same.
Pearl shared a post where he thanked all his fans for the love and support.
Check out the post here.
View this post on Instagram
The kind of love and support you’ve given me I can’t thank you enough I can work hard n keep entertaining you. My new show #bepanahpyar is going on air today @colorstv at 10 PM plz keep loving and supporting me like you’ve always done. 10PM today don’t forget. #newshow #newcharacter #ragbir #Bekhayali #bepanahpyar #life #pvp #votd @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns @balajitelefilmslimited @meeitey @colorstv @ishidutta @officialmahirasharma @aparnadixit2061 @devikasingh_
