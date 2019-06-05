News

Pearl Puri has a special message for his fans

05 Jun 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri is one of the most loved television stars, and the actor has a massive fan following. His character in the serial Naagin was loved by the audience, and he has become a household name. The actor was recently voted as the most desirable actor on television.

Recently Pearl’s Naagin went off-air. The serial was a huge success not only in India but also overseas.  Now Pearl is back with another show on Colors titled Bepanah Pyar, which just launched a day ago. The show seems to be quite interesting, and Pearl is getting a positive response for the same.

Pearl shared a post where he thanked all his fans for the love and support.

past seven days