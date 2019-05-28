Is Pearl V Puri Ekta Kapoor’s new FAVOURITE?

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri will be back again with an all new love story after supernatural drama Naagin.



The show is touted to be season two of Kasam, which aired on Colors. Pearl clarifies that it is not a season but a brand new show with a different vision. In our brief conversation with him, we also asked Pearl if he feels that he is TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s superhero, given that the daily soap queen signed him for Bepannah Pyaar as the main hero immediately after Naagin, in which he featured as the main lead.



He says, 'I do not feel that way. It is only because of the audience that Naagin and I have been loved. I need the same support and love from the audience for my next project Bepannah Pyaar too. Also, this is not a season of Kasam. I have had a great time shooting, and my co-stars are good at their craft, are beautiful, and are brilliant actors.'



Way to go, Pearl! How excited are you to watch Pearl weave his magic in Bepannah Pyaar?