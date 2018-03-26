People in UP are born politicians : Rajeev Nigam

Actor Rajeev Nigam, who plays the character of Chaitu Lal on the Star Plus show Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai (Garima Productions) has been one of the most loved characters on-screen because of his comic timing and the right way of portraying the satire.

He explained his ease with playing a politician in a recent interview.

He revealed, “I hail from Kanpur and I had no difficulty playing a politician since we are brought up in that environment since childhood. People in UP are born politicians and everyone here is carefree and think of themselves as politicians. People here are well versed with politics and that is why we have such great leaders from the state.”

Being a connoisseur of politics, Rajeev also mentioned that the show does not want to target any politician or party and has gone soft on the satirical punches in the show. Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai is a sardonic take on politics in our nation and revolves around the life of CM Chaitu Lal and his madcap world which includes his crazy family and their shenanigans.