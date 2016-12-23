Hot Downloads

News

Peshwa Bajirao to replace Ek Rishta on Sony TV

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 05:13 PM

It is rightly said that all good things come to an end.

Wondering what are we hinting towards? Well, it's time to bid adieu to one of your favourite TV shows Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Kavita Barjatya Productions).

Take a deep breath, relax and continue reading about the programming changes in Sony Entertainment Television.

The channel launched Ek Rishta amid much fanfare and had huge expectations from it. However, it failed to gain numbers in the rating chart and is now set to end on 20 January.

As per media reports, the cast and crew have been intimated on the development.

Furthermore, we have been informed that Sony TV’s upcoming magnum opus, Peshwa Bajirao (Sphereorigins and Invictus T Mediaworks) starring Anuja Sathe, Manish Wadhwa and Rudra Soni will replace Ek Rishta...

Producers Kavita Barjatya and Sunjoy Wadhwa (Sphere) remained unavailable to comment.

