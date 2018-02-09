Piyaa Albela fame Tushar Khanna to enter Zee TV’s Bhootu

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Bhootu (Esselvision) recently underwent a revamp!

The show has started on a fresh note with a new storyline and few new characters have been introduced as well.

TV actor Kapil Nirmal and Shivangi Verma have joined the team of Bhootu to play important characters.

Now, we hear that TV actor Tushar Khanna, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela, has bagged the above project. Tushar will depict the role of Badriprasad who will be lovingly called Bobby.

Tushar has started shooting and his entry in the show will air tomorrow.

TellyChakkar tried to reach out to the actor but he remained unavailable to comment.

We wish Tushar and the team of Bhootu all the best!