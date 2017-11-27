Piyush Row: My brother can never do anything immoral, claims Gireesh Sahdev

The face off between Piyush Sahdev and the Indian law has reached an interesting point. Piyush Sahdev’s rape controversy is one of the hottest topics in the TV industry. Now Piyush's brother has come out in support.

The dashing actor who got married to the pretty looking, Akangsha Rawat was apparently like a bee which enjoyed skimming flower to flower and soon found himself double timing with beautiful lasses. One of them filed a rape charge against him and he is under arrest.

TellyChakkar had reported that Piyush will be bailed out today (27 November) and his brother, Gireesh Sahdev who is also a celebrated name in the entertainment industry gave a viewpoint on the case.

This is what Gireesh had to say –

“It was only two months after Piyush’s marriage with Akangsha that he felt uncomfortable talking to us. We hence decided to let him live the way he wants as long as he is happy. It has been a long time that we haven’t been in touch and it was only a few months back that I got in touch with him after learning that he is facing some problems. He used to come to my place spend time but we never had personal conversations of what is going on life.

He used to talk about his work and we used to suggest the best for each other’s career. As far as the case is concerned, I completely believe that my brother can never do something so immoral. I also have complete faith in the Indian judiciary that justice will be served.”

