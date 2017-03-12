Piyush Sahdev turns ‘Vlogger’ on his Birthday!!

Actor Piyush Sahdev, last seen for his stint in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke has been in the news of late for his sensational transformation after carrying out a diligent weight loss regime which resulted in him shedding as many as 38 kg.

His inspirational story has inspired many, and on the D-day of his birthday today (12 March), Piyush has chosen the path of being a guide and torch-bearer for many who aspire to go through a physical transformation!!

Yes, Piyush will be turning a Vlogger on his birthday!!

Says Piyush, “Ever since the news of my recent transformation and weight loss story went viral, I have been flooded with messages from friends and fans, wanting to know details of my physical transformation journey of loosing 38kgs! As the story has inspired many and there is huge curiosity in people on how exactly i did it, I am contemplating turning a Vlogger (bogging with videos) on my Birthday!”

“Through video blogs, I will share in detail how I achieved my six pack abs and lean physique without ingesting steroid or fat-burner! Achieving this result physically in the natural way was very very difficult but I somehow made it possible!,” he adds.

Explaining more about his Vlogs, the actor states, “The purpose of making Vlogs will be to let people know that if I could, so can they! They do not need to take a short cut like steroids to achieve a great looking body. What is the point if it has no strength internally?? I feel responsible and passionate to share with youngsters the real meaning and value of true fitness, which I myself discovered in my life!”

On his Vlogging approach and ideas, Piyush avers, “I will start with posting videos on my Youtube channel, Instagram and Facebook pages. I am also in the process of getting a website done.”

Wow!! Here’s wishing you a very happy and birthday and all the success to look forward to!!