News

To play my role in Subho Drishti, I am observing business tycoons: Gourab

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 05:06 PM

Actor Gourab Roy Chowdhury is playing the male lead in the upcoming Bengali soap, Subho Drishti.

The daily, which will be aired on Colors Bangla, will also feature the superstars of Bengal, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, in around 25 episodes.  

At a recent press meet, which was held in The Ffort Raichak, Gourab spoke about his role, experience of working with Prosenjit and Rituparna and more.

Speaking about his character, Gourab said, “My character Subhojit Mukherjee is a business tycoon. People think that he is arrogant, has an attitude problem and is proud of his money but actually it’s not the case. He is being misunderstood by people.”  

“His sister Antara (Oindrilla Bose) is his life. Gradually, in the story, it will be revealed that Subhojit has a step father whose daughter is Antara,” he added.

The actor further shared that his character Subhojit is completely different from Nishith of Tomay Amay Mile and to portray Subhojit he is observing the mannerisms of business tycoons.   

Talking about his experience of working with Prosenjit and Rituparna, he shared, “Experience of working with them is beautiful. Ritudi treated us like her friend and Bumbada (Prosenjit) is cool. On the set, he never made us feel that he is a superstar.”

Best wishes for the project, Gourab!

Produced by Vandana Films and Enterprises, Subho Drishti will start from 1 January at 7.30 pm.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.





