Playing a negative character is challenging: Amila Sadhukhan

Kolkata: Amila Sadhukhan, who was previously seen portraying the female lead in Zee Bangla's Radha, is currently playing a pivotal role in Star Jalsha’s Ke Apon Ke Por, which features Pallavi Sharma and Biswajit Ghosh as the lead.



Radha, her debut serial, saw her in an out and out positive role while in Ke Apon Ke Por she is playing a negative character.



When quizzed what prompted her to give her nod to a negative role, the actress said to TellyChakkar, “Actually, I was working hard to reduce my weight so that I can play the character of a slim girl in my next but then when the channel offered me the role of Srilekha in Ke Apon Ke Por, I couldn't say no.”



For the uninitiated, her earlier serial Radha required her to be overweight as it narrated the journey of an overweight girl.



Amila further added, “Srilekha knows Tantra Mantra. She loves Param (Biswajit) and is putting all her efforts to make him forget about Joba (Pallavi). It’s a negative character but I am not aware how my character will develop in the story.”



When asked how challenging is to portray a negative role right after playing a positive character, she answered, “Yes, playing a negative role is a bit difficult and challenging but I am trying my level best to do justice to my character.”



Way to go, girl!



For more updates on your favourite TV actors keep visiting this space.