Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Playing a negative character is challenging: Amila Sadhukhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2018 04:45 PM

Kolkata: Amila Sadhukhan, who was previously seen portraying the female lead in Zee Bangla's Radha, is currently playing a pivotal role in Star Jalsha’s Ke Apon Ke Por, which features Pallavi Sharma and Biswajit Ghosh as the lead. 

Radha, her debut serial, saw her in an out and out positive role while in Ke Apon Ke Por she is playing a negative character.

When quizzed what prompted her to give her nod to a negative role, the actress said to TellyChakkar, “Actually, I was working hard to reduce my weight so that I can play the character of a slim girl in my next but then when the channel offered me the role of Srilekha in Ke Apon Ke Por, I couldn't say no.” 

For the uninitiated, her earlier serial Radha required her to be overweight as it narrated the journey of an overweight girl.

Amila further added, “Srilekha knows Tantra Mantra. She loves Param (Biswajit) and is putting all her efforts to make him forget about Joba (Pallavi). It’s a negative character but I am not aware how my character will develop in the story.”

When asked how challenging is to portray a negative role right after playing a positive character, she answered, “Yes, playing a negative role is a bit difficult and challenging but I am trying my level best to do justice to my character.”

Way to go, girl!

For more updates on your favourite TV actors keep visiting this space.

 
Tags > Amila Sadhukhan, Star Jalsha, Ke Apon Ke Por, Pallavi Sharma, Biswajit Ghosh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami...

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami Ramdev met each other
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days