Plot to get rid of Soi in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina

Here we bring an update of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production)!

Loyal viewers of the daily would know that as per the last episodes Shekhar’s (Badshah Moitra) aunt had realized that he loves Soi (Debattama Saha).

Now, as per a source, in the days to come, it will be seen that Mitra (Suchandrima Sen) would want to hatch a plot with Srabani (Ishani Sengupta). So to get in touch with Srabani, she would look out for ways to make strong existence in the Sharma house.

Her aim would be to get rid of Soi from that house. And for this, she will take help from Tutul.

Will Soi ever realize Shekhar and Tatai’s (Swarnadeep Dutta) love or she will love Shaheb (Biswarup Bandyopadhyay) forever?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but could not reach.

