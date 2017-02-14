Hot Downloads

Poison drama in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 05:18 PM

New twist in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production) will create trouble for Soi (Debattama Saha) and Shaheb (Biswarup Bandyopadhyay).

Well, someone will mix poison in Tatai’s (Swarnadeep Dutta) soup and everyone will blame Soi for this.

Mitra (Suchandrima Sen) will tactfully ask Shekhar (Badsha Maitra) to be out of the house and then she will bring Shrabani (Ishani Sengupta) in the Sharma house.

But guess what? He will return back and hear about Tatai’s deteriorating health condition. Doctor will say that there is no chance of improvement.  

So, what will happen now?

Well, Soi will get a medicine from a monk which she will touch on Tatai’s forehead and surprisingly he will open his eyes and call Soi his mother.

Now would begin the real drama…

When everyone will be busy blaming Soi for Tatai’s health condition and also talk about handing Soi over to the police, Shaheb will take the responsibility of the poison case.

Naturally, now the conflict between Shaheb and Shekhar will escalate.

What will happen next? Will Soi be able to save Shaheb? And after this will Shekhar gain Soi’s love ever?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but could not reach him.   

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com

