Political twist: Chakor decides to contest elections in Udann

03 Jan 2018 06:12 PM

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann which airs on Colors is keeping the viewers hooked to the series with its twists and turns.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has been torturing Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and leaving no stone unturned to keep Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj separated from each other. Meanwhile, she has also been ruling the village and torturing the villagers.

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Chakor will plan to take a step ahead to teach Imli a lesson.

Our source informs us that, in the forthcoming episodes, Imli will decide to contest in the elections. Chakor will challenge Imli that she will ruin her powers and emerge as winner of the elections. The villagers will support Chakor in her decisions.

Will Chakor be able to set things right by contesting the elections?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.


