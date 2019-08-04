News

Pooja accuses Kabir of kidnapping in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Pooja has been kidnapped, and Kabir gets into action to save her.

In the upcoming episode, Kabir fights against the goons and gets hurt but manages to save Pooja. The latter is touched by this.

However, she is instigated by Mr Chopra, who tells her that this kidnapping had been planned by Kabir.

He tells her that Kabir saved her so that she believes that he is a good person.

Pooja thus accuses Kabir for planning the kidnapping drama.

Kabir is shocked to hear Pooja's allegations.

It will be interesting to see how Kabir defends himself. 

