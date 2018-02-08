Pooja and Raj to come together for a V-Day special video with Big FM

Mumbai: As the Valentine’s week just started, our gorgeous telly town couples are still caught up with their busy schedules. Although they work hard to balance their work and personal life, there are a few who master the skill of balancing both beautifully.



Raj Singh Arora, who started his career as a teenage guy alongside Karan Wahi in Remix and later acted in popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, YHM and many more, is in a steady relationship with Pooja Gor, who started her career as a lead in Mann Kee Aawaz Pratigya, Kitni Mohabat Hai and recently earned appreciation for her stupendous acting in SIT a Youtube Channel.



The gorgeous couple, who has time and again given us major couple goals was seen together in Channel V’s ‘V The Serial’, will now be seen together in a special Valentine day video for Big FM.



TellyChakkar brings a special treat for the fans of the couple this valentine season.



Well, Raj and Pooja will be seen together in a valentine special music video which revolves around a unique story of a real life couple.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple to know more about the music video. “It’s a beautiful storyline that Big FM is trying to show through the music video and I am happy that once again Pooja and I are going to work together for a valentine music video,” said Raj Singh Arora further adding, “This is not the first time that Pooja and I are a part of some project together but I would totally love shooting for the video.”



We don’t know about the fans but TellyChakkar is totally ecstatic and excited to see the music video that will be floating across all the social media platforms and on BIG FM Youtube channel on the eve of Valentine’s Day.