The beautiful Pooja Banerjee is surely on cloud nine these days. The Bengali beauty is all set to be a part of an interesting project.

We already know that TV veteran Neena Gupta is all set to pen down a beautiful story for Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Ronit Roy and Mona Singh roped in to play the lead roles in the web series titled Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

Now, TellyChakkar.com hears that TV beauty Pooja Banerjee will also be part of the webseries. Banerjee, who also happens to be a national swimmer was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Chandra Nandini.

According to our sources, Pooja will portray Ronit’s daughter in the project.

The newly married actress who is best known for her role in Channel V’s Swim Team, said, “I can’t really reveal anything. All I can say is that it is such a good role that I couldn’t have missed this one.”

Miss Bannerjee has not been seen on TV for a long time now and she attributed her absenteeism to the proliferation of the digital medium. Voiced she, "there is a lot of creativity in the digital medium. By the end of the day I feel happy and peaceful after coming home from shooting. It’s not that I have stopped doing TV, it’s just that I’ve taken a break.”

The web-series will be produced by Shrishti Behl. The shoot for the mature love story is already on floors and will extend till October. Neena Gupta will be returning to writing post her acclaimed TV show Saans.

Contrary to reports in media, Pooja won’t be seen in Star Bharat’s next alongside Siddharth Arora and Madirakshi Mundle.

Good luck to the team of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai!