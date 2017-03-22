Pooja 'Draupadi' Sharma to don the avatar of Kaali in Swastik's next

Actress Pooja Sharma, our very own Draupadi will soon be back on TV screens!!!



After winning hearts with Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Rahul Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, she will play the lead in the makers' upcoming mythological show.



As we know, the production house is presently working on the historical Porus for Sony TV.



At the same time, the acclaimed production house has also started work on a mythological on Goddess Kaali for Colors.



As per a credible source, "Pooja became a favourite with the producers after performing wonderfully well as Draupadi. While on a hunt for a face to play the powerful Kaali, they roped in Pooja."



For the uninitiated, Pooja was also seen in Swastik's Star Plus show, Manmarziyaan, where she played a cameo.



