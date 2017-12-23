Hot Downloads

News

Pooja exposes a fake pandit in Piyaa Albela!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2017 02:16 PM

The viewers are already aware that Pooja (Sheen Das) is faking her memory loss in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions). On the other hand, Naren (Akshay Mhatre), who is unaware of her well being, is trying to get her in her best of health.

In the upcoming episodes will showcase how Naren takes Pooja to a pandit who performs a short ritual with a promise that she will recover soon. The lady will be aware of pandit being a fraud and to make Naren realise this, she will rob the check Naren pays to him.

In pretence of sheer innocence, Pooja will then hand over the check back to Naren who will then head back to return it to the pandit. It is here that Naren will notice his sham.

Keep reading this space for more updates.





