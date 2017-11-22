Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela very well knows to keep its viewers glued to the show. After Naren (Akshay Mhatre) and Surbhi's (Ritu Chauhan) dramatic marriage, Rajshri Productions is gearing up for another exciting track for its viewers.

In the upcoming episodes, Naren’s uncle Rakesh (Farukh Saeed) will escape from the jail and will try to manipulate Surbhi. In a deal, Surbhi will ask Rakesh to shoot Pooja in order to get Naren back in her life.

Later, when Pooja will visit a temple, Rakesh will grab the opportunity to shoot her. However, Naren’s mother Supriya will sense something suspicious and will decide to visit the temple. Seeing Supriya anxious, Harish and Naren will follow her.

Supriya will reach the spot just when Rakesh will be about to pull the trigger and thus save Pooja. Pooja will be left injured while Supriya will be hospitalised.

We have heard, Supriya will soon regain her memory. Also the chances of Pooja and Naren’s marriage are very uncertain.

This is not the end to the drama onthe contrary, this would just be the beginning of a new sequence. As we know, TV actress Gulki Joshi will soon enter the show to wreck havoc in Pooja’s life.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the show.