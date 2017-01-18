Pooja Gor to appear on 'BIG Memsaab'

TV actress Pooja Gor is set to appear on the dance-based reality show "BIG Memsaab" on Thursday.



Pooja will feature in a special one hour segment on the BIG Magic channel, read a statement.



"'BIG Memsaab' is an altogether different kind of experience for me as I have never been a part of any reality show as a judge. It was inspiring to see such enthusiasm and talent in women, with whom everyone can relate to," said Pooja, best known for her role in "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya".



"I am sure it will be equally inspiring for viewers to see all the wonderful housewives expressing themselves through dance," she added.



The actress, known for her portrayal of strong women-oriented characters in the telly world, will also add a twist to the female-centric dance reality show with her performance.

(Source: IANS)