Pooja Joshi to become a mother soon

Time to share a good news!!!

Tinsel town’s one of the much adored actresses Pooja Joshi, who is currently seen as Varsha in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to become a mother soon.

As per the reports in the media, the lovely actress is currently expecting her first child.

The actress got married to her beau Manish Arora in the year 2015. She is currently busy with her shoots for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

When we contacted Pooja, she refused to talk about it.

Good luck, Pooja.