Pooja Kiran bags ALTBalaji’s upcoming series titled F...U,OK?

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform ALTBalaji has been changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories.



After presenting some exciting series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, and Haq Se amongst, ALTBalaji is bringing another web-series titled F...U,OK?



The web-show is based on four college kids who decide to start a midnight contraception delivery service. It is an episodic series, and all the stories are based on true events.



The audience will take away not just safe sex and contraception knowledge but also a feel-good vibe on love, life and relationships.



TelyChakkar has learned that actress and model Pooja Kiran has bagged the project. She will depict the character of Tanya, someone nobody dares to mess with. From a small-town girl and the daughter of a garment shop owner, she has had to fight her way to get to Mumbai and try and make a life for herself. She is witty and has a great sense of style.



