Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Amir Basir
Amir Basir

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Pooja to protect Naren from Guruji in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 01:30 PM

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) recently shocked viewers with an intriguing episode wherein Naren (Akshay Mhatre) went naked after being hypnotized by Guruji.

However, Naren’s mother Supriya (Jyoti Gauba) brought him back to senses with the help of her prayers. 

When Pooja (Sheen Das) and Supriya brought Naren back home the family was shocked with the happenings. Pooja has even gone to the extent of blaming Guruji but Harish had opposed her.

Now in the coming episode, Pooja would give an open challenge to Guruji that she will save Naren from his evil powers, while Guruji would also dare her of distancing Naren from his family, and making him a saint.

Pooja will then decide to take Naren away from the city so that Guruji wouldn't be able to influence him.

It will be first victory for Pooja, as she will manage to convince Naren to come along with her to Dehradun to her mama’s place.

Will Pooja manage to overpower Guruji?

We could not get through the actors for their quote.

Tags > Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Rajshri Productions, Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Das), Jyoti Gauba,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top