Pooja to protect Naren from Guruji in Piyaa Albela

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) recently shocked viewers with an intriguing episode wherein Naren (Akshay Mhatre) went naked after being hypnotized by Guruji.

However, Naren’s mother Supriya (Jyoti Gauba) brought him back to senses with the help of her prayers.

When Pooja (Sheen Das) and Supriya brought Naren back home the family was shocked with the happenings. Pooja has even gone to the extent of blaming Guruji but Harish had opposed her.

Now in the coming episode, Pooja would give an open challenge to Guruji that she will save Naren from his evil powers, while Guruji would also dare her of distancing Naren from his family, and making him a saint.

Pooja will then decide to take Naren away from the city so that Guruji wouldn't be able to influence him.

It will be first victory for Pooja, as she will manage to convince Naren to come along with her to Dehradun to her mama’s place.

Will Pooja manage to overpower Guruji?

We could not get through the actors for their quote.