Poonam Gurung and Priyanka Arya bag ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Apr 2019 02:11 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting the details about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Medically Yours.

We exclusively reported about Shantanu Maheshwari, Subha Rajput, Bijoy Anand, Manas Adhiya, and Annie Sharma bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that actresses Poonam Gurung and Priyanka Arya will also be a part of the web-series.
 
(read here: Annie Singh makes her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours)

Poonam is known for her role in Bengali movie Khoj and short film Chinese Whispers, whereas Priyanka was a part of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga.
 
(Also read: Naagin actor Manas Adhiya roped in for ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours )

We tried to contact the actresses, but they remained unavailable for comment.

