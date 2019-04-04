News
Poonam Gurung and Priyanka Arya bag ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting the details about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Medically Yours.
We exclusively reported about Shantanu Maheshwari, Subha Rajput, Bijoy Anand, Manas Adhiya, and Annie Sharma bagging the project (Read here
: Shantanu Maheshwari and Subha Rajput in ALTBalaji’s next
).
Now, the latest update is that actresses Poonam Gurung and Priyanka Arya will also be a part of the web-series.
