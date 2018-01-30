Post Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan wishes to be part of this reality show

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is keen to participate in its British version Celebrity Big Brother.

Arshi expressed, "The show will be more fun and a great experience. I feel after doing Bigg Boss, I have also prepared for '...Big Brother'. After watching my journey, I have calculated the dos and don'ts.”

"So I feel like spending some more time with strangers in '...Big Brother' house and representing India," she added.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss focuses on the reality show's participants who give up the luxuries of life to win the title after beating co-contestants in various activities and earning votes from audiences.