Post Bigg Boss, Vikas Gupta to launch his own digital platform

Vikas Gupta has reached new heights courtesy, his participation in the controversial show, Bigg Boss (Endemol Shine India) on Colors.

And out of the various contestants trying to win maximum audience votes, Vikas is the current favourite.

While he is currently in the house, TellyChakkar has some interesting scoop for his fans.

We’ve got our hands on some information about the future plans of Mr. Gupta once he leaves the glass-walled house. According to the buzz, the head honcho of Lost Boy Productions is soon planning to launch his own digital platform. Just like his mentor - Ekta Kapoor, Vikas is scheduling to embark his digital journey.

Post the indagation, we assimilated that the plans are underway and things are in pipeline. The digital channel is tentatively named Lost Boy TV. It will only ensue once Vikas comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

For starters, the production house will begin with a YouTube channel with the same name. If conjectures are to be believed, the project will be initiated by the month of February, next year, and will stream online by the mid or end of 2018.

On the other hand, the YouTube channel will begin by the month of December. The first few shows to go on the channel will be completely different to what will go on the digital app. The concept of the shows will be decided once Vikas is out of the show.

“Everything is on the initial stages but the plan is surely on,” a source close to Vikas Gupta confirmed.

We couldn’t reach out to Vikas for obvious reasons. But once he comes out of the house, we can surely update our readers about the same.

Meanwhile stay glued to TellyChakkar so that you don’t miss any updates from the television world.