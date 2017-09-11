Star Plus’ hit reality show, Dance Plus has done exceptionally well on the TRP charts. The Ek Level UP concept did click with the audience which resulted in the show topping the charts many weeks. Moreover, international dancing artists like Fik-Shun, Dytto and many more have graced the dancing platform.

Now, the makers of Dance Plus, Frames are bringing another dance based reality show which is being touted to be the big daddy of all reality shows. Dance Champions is an innovative concept wherein winners and runner ups of different reality shows will clash with each other for the coveted trophy. In the unscripted TV series, the contestants will be segregated into two teams comprising of four Champions (Winners) and eight Challengers (Runner-ups).

The dance reality show will be judged by ace choreographer Remo D’Souza and hosted by the witty Raghav Juyal. The Dehradun lad was loved by the viewers for his impeccable comic timing and hosting skills. His padosi act in Dance Plus gained him a bunch of followers and admirers.

Talking about the show Remo said, “In Dance Plus we get raw talents who are then groomed by the mentors, in Dance Champions it is about the competition after getting groomed. The clash between the champions and the challengers is going to be banging.” Remo also mentioned that they decided to come up with the show because of the success of Dance Plus. He further revealed, “We didn’t want to extend it, because the show would lose its charm. So we thought of bringing a new concept for the audience.”

Producer Ranjit Thakur of Frames Productions informed TellyChakkar.com, "Yes the show is coming just after Dance Plus gets over."

Along with Remo there would be another seat for a judge. The makers are bringing different celebrities as guest judges every week. There will be a new judge in every episode. Big names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kappor, Tiger Shroff, Govinda are to do the rounds of the judge's seat individually for just one time. Apparently, they are also trying to get Hrithik Roshan as a judge on-board for an episode.

Not just celebrities, the makers are also eyeing celebrated choreographers to come as judges. The makers are in talks with Vaibhavi merchant, Terence Lewis, Ganesh Hedge to grace the judging panel.

The finale of Dance Plus is scheduled on 23 September and Dance Champions is slated to be aired from 30 September.

It’ll be interesting to see Raghav Juyal's new avatar and his hosting antics. Besides, it looks like the competition would be on another level with the 'Champions' will take the 'Challengers' head on.