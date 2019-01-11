News

Post Hardik Pandya controversy, audiences upset with Ranveer Singh for asking this question on KWK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 07:34 PM
MUMBAI: If you thought that Hotstar's move of pulling down Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul's Koffee With Karan episode would calm people down, you've got it wrong.

Audiences are now enraged over this throwback video of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, where the actor is seen making some extremely controversial statements.

On the show, he said that watching Kareena Kapoor swim in Otters Club turned him from a ‘child into a boy’. If that wasn't enough, he went on to ask Anushka, ‘You want your ass pinched? I'm right here.’

Anushka was puzzled and didn’t quite know how to react to that statement. A few seconds later, she beats him up but in mirth. And Karan Johar has a hearty laugh, like always.

Well we agree that the statements are quite offensive. Whether they were said by Hardik or Ranveer, they reflect poorly on the person’s attitude towards women.
