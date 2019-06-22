Post marriage, evil Kapil possesses Angad for lady love Sandhya in Kavach 2

MUMBAI: It seems a new storm is set to hit Sandhya and Angad's love life to hell in the upcoming track of Colors’ thriller show, Kavach 2.



Kavach 2 is currently revolving around Sandhya and Angad's marriage. After being troubled by Kapil’s evil soul, Sandhya finally decides to marry Angad and test his loyalty.



But things seem not to go as easy as Sandhya thought off.



Kapil possess Angad's body as soon as the marriage begins. The marriage rituals complete and by then Kapil trap Angad's body completely.



Angad's behaviour changes after marriage and this stuns everyone in the family. Then Ashutosh witnesses Angad in a broken mirror and gets shell shocked to see Kapil's face instead of Angad's.



Kapil aka Angad realizes the truth while Ashutosh gets scared.



But before Angad aka Kapil could kill Ashutosh, Sandhya's brothers come for Pag-phera ritual.



Let’s see how soon Sandhya realizes Kapil's presence in Angad's body and save Angad.