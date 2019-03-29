News

Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s advice on insecurity

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples of television, and they have a massive fan following. The duo was last seen together on dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5 and emerged as the first runners-up.

Sargun is a superstar in Punjabi regional cinema and won the best actress award continuously for four years. Now, Ravi has shared a video where he expressed his feelings and said that he is not at all insecure about his wife’s success. He said that he feels proud when she brings all the awards and success back home.

Sargun also share a video where she said that she prays for Ravi’s success and that she loves it when girls go gaga over him.

Well the duo is surely giving their fans and audience major couple goals.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Television, loved couples, Nach Baliye season 5, Couple Goals, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days