Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s advice on insecurity

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples of television, and they have a massive fan following. The duo was last seen together on dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5 and emerged as the first runners-up.

Sargun is a superstar in Punjabi regional cinema and won the best actress award continuously for four years. Now, Ravi has shared a video where he expressed his feelings and said that he is not at all insecure about his wife’s success. He said that he feels proud when she brings all the awards and success back home.

Sargun also share a video where she said that she prays for Ravi’s success and that she loves it when girls go gaga over him.

Well the duo is surely giving their fans and audience major couple goals.

Check out the post here.