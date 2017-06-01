Powerhouse of Gujarati Talent on &TV’s Bakula Bua ka Bhoot

We all know the Gujarati community to be close-knit, lively, jovial and most importantly, a talented bunch of people. When the best of actors, producers and writers of this community come together, one can only expect the best. The team of &TV’s soon to be launched show Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot is nothing short of a powerhouse with an all Gujarati cast and crew, all working towards putting up the best show possible. With JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia leading the troupe, veteran actors Sarita Joshi and Apara Mehta will be seen in leading roles in the show. The show also stars prominent Gujarati actors Deepak Pareek and Tulika Patel amongst others.



JD Majethia said, “It was not planned, but a happy coincidence! It is heartening to watch our community do so well in the field of entertainment. Entertaining people is not an easy task but we are all putting in our best efforts to make Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot a sure shot television favourite.”



Apara Mehta added, “We have just about started shooting for the series, but I must say we have an extremely talented team who is working hard on this show. Being a part of this team is like a homecoming for me considering my equation with JD and Aatish. The environment on the sets is also homely – it’s like a close knit family and when we all are shooting together, it’s like a house on fire.”



Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot is a dramedy revolving around the life and afterlife of Bakula Bua – a strong and dominating woman whose soul decides to linger on the mortal world even after her death.



To find out more, tune-in to Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot coming soon only on &TV