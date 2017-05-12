Hot Downloads

News

Prachee Shah Pandya bags Judwaa 2

12 May 2017

Nothing feels great for an actor to get a chance to work with a loving co-star again!!!

Popular actress Prachee Shah Pandya, who is currently seen as Sharda on Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan, is feeling happy to have this opportunity.

Yes, the lovely actress has bagged a key role in the upcoming movie Judwaa 2, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, for the third time.

Prachee has earlier worked with Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year, and played his mother in ABCD 2. She seems to be happy and excited to share screen space with him again.

We tried reaching out to Prachee but she was busy shooting in London with the Judwaa 2 team.

Prachee announced about her new venture with a lovely post on her Instagram account - 

We wish you good luck Prachee. 

Tags > Prachee Shah Pandya, Judwaa 2, Ek Shringar Swabhimaan, Varun Dhawan, Student of the Year, a,

