Prachee Shah Pandya joins Sandiip Sikcand’s next for Star Plus

MUMBAI: Acting since the age of 19 Prachee Shah Pandya has come a long way. The Kathak danseuse last seen in Colors’ Swabhimaan, who recently made digital debut with Eros Now’s original series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, now bags Sandiip Sikcand and SOL’s upcoming show for Star Plus tentatively titled as Pani Puri.



Yes, our sources informed, like her last show, for this too, Prachee will be playing a mother, but this time to a male lead.



For those who want to know more about the show here is what we have to offer. Bigg Boss 12-fame Dipika Kakar and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Karan V Grover are playing the leads. Joining the leads is the eclectic cast comprising Ashish Nayyar, Deepak Sandhu and Tanaaz Irani, who will drive the show. The premise of the show is romantic sagas between the two people, who are ready to give love a second chance.



Here’s the more information about the cast- Tanaaz Irani was last seen in Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starrer ‘Jamai Raja’. The actress also participated in Bigg Boss 3 along with her husband, Bakhtiyaar Irani.



Last seen in Tumhari Disha, Ashish Nayyar will play the father- figure role for one of the leads, while Deepak Sandhu’s character is worth a watch.



Do watch this space for more updates.