Prachi Tehlan excited to shoot in Rann of Kutch

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2018 03:15 PM

Actress Prachi Tehlan is excited to shoot a wedding sequence for her TV show Ikyawann in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

In the Star Plus show, Prachi plays a tomboy who has been raised by four men in her family -- her father, grandfather and two uncles. A wedding track between Susheel (Prachi) and Satya (Namish Taneja) will be shown soon.

"The Rann of Kutch is a beautiful place to shoot a destination wedding. I am excited that Susheel will be wearing a ghagra choli and will take on a female's avatar. I would love to see the audience's reaction on Susheel's different look," Prachi said in a statement.

The location is in sync with the Gujarati theme of the show. The crew is expected to start shooting in the Rann of Kutch later this month.

Talking about the sequence, Namish said, "After Ahmedabad and Surat, this is our third outdoor location shoot. I feel very happy for our characters, Satya and Susheel and lucky that we are shooting at an incredible location."   

