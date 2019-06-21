Pragati in for a BIG SHOCK in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Bepannah Pyaar, Pragati kickstarts her secret hunt.

She feels that someone is keeping an eye on her whenever she gets close to Raghbir.

Prashant's revelation leaves her more curious about the truth.

It is then seen that Bani's soul still haunts Raghbir and Malhotra Mansion.

Meanwhile, the family is trying their level best to keep the past mystery hidden from Pragati.

However, she manages to reach the last room of Malhotra Mansion.

Pragati's dead body is still kept in Malhotra Mansion.

Raghbir is still not ready to move on in his life and sees Bani everywhere.

Bani's dead body being kept in the house is the reason she is haunting it.

It will be interesting to see how Pragati uncovers this mystery.