Pragati proposes Raghbir to play revengeful love game in Bepanah Pyaar

Colors popular running TV Serial Bepanah Pyaar is seeing a lot of twists and turns in the storyline.

Earlier seen how Pragati gives Raghbir's success credit to Bani and pleases Raghbir.

Raghbir imagines Bani in Pragati and shares cute moments of love with her.

Meanwhile, Pragati is leaving no chance to make Raghbir recall his past with Bani and confess his crimes.

However, when things don't go in Raghbir's favor, Pragati plans to play a love game with Raghbir.

Alike Raghbir trapped Bani in love, Pragati also plans to trap Raghbir in the same way.

The further coming track will see Pragati coming close to Raghbir while Raghbir imagining Bani in her.

Pragati will be proposing love to Raghbir to trap him while she will play a love game with him.

aka Pragati wants to take revenge of her bepanah pyaar from evil Raghbir.