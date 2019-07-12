News

Pragati to PROVE that Raghbir MURDERED Bani in Colors’ Bepannah Pyaar?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 11:26 AM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bepannah Pyaar will soon witness a revelation drama revolving around the mystery of Bani’s murder.

The current story showcases how Pragati is facing a hard time hunting down the culprit who murdered Bani. Soon, Pragati will get her hands on a letter which plans a seed in Pragati’s mind that Raghbir is the murderer. Pragati will be shocked to learn about this as she least expected that Raghbir could be the murderer.

She will decide to confront him and simultaneously, Raghbir will be seen wearing a black hoody and cutting the wood log through which Bani fell down from the cliff.

The show now takes an interesting turn and it will be interesting to see what happens next!.

Tags > Bepannah Pyaar, Colors tv, Bani, Pragati, Black Hoody, murdered, TellyChakkar,

