Prakash Ramchandani’s entry to unfold mysteries in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya

Star Bharat’s mystery-thriller Kaal Bhairav Rahasya has kept its audience intrigued with its gripping storyline. The show is known for its edge of the seat writing and characterisation. The show has witnessed many entries off lately and there’s another one soon to enter the show.

TV actor Prakash Ramchandani has bagged the daily. According to the information we have, Prakash will be playing a negative character and his entry will spice up the whole narrative. The actor has been part of TV shows like Udaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli and episodics like C.I.D., Adalaat and Fear Files. This will be Prakash’s big project after a long time.

The shooting for the same has already begun. We couldn’t reach out to the actor to know more about his character. However, he will be playing an out and out negative role.

The series is based on the background of a fictional village Siddhpur and the myth surrounding the Kaal Bhairav temple. The show is produced by Ravi Gharani and directed by Dharmesh Shah.

What mysteries will Prakash’s entry unfold and what drama will be created in Rahul (Rahul Sharma)’s life is something the viewers will only get to know once the episode airs.

