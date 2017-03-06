Praneet Bhat to play antagonist in Porus; Akanksha Juneja roped in

Moments earlier Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Sony Entertainment Television bringing back the forgotten tale of Indian brave heart Porus.

The historical magnum opus will be helmed by Swastik Productions.

As already reported, Rati Pandey will play the female lead while the hunt for the titular character is still in process.

Now, we have been informed that getting back with Swastik Productions will be the talented Praneet Bhat, who gave goosebumps to viewers with his evil act as Shakuni in Mahabharata.

Praneet will be seen essaying the role of Darius, the last Persian king who ruled over the world. He started a revolution against Alexander and even fought Porus. His character is said to be an evil one who created a stir with his actions.

Apart from Praneet, actress Akanksha Juneja will also play an important role. She has been signed to essay Kadika, a princess in the show.

The team is currently undergoing workshops and dialect training. As per sources, the show will go on floors shortly.

While Praneet refused to talk about the matter we could not reach Akanksha for a comment.

