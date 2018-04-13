Home > Tv > Tv News
Prasad Barve replaces Sameer Shah in Shriman Shrimati Phir Se

By Vinay MR Mishra
13 Apr 2018

Mumbai: SAB TV’s revival of the iconic Shriman Shrimati made noise in the industry, since the cult show had a loyal fan base. The reboot titled Shriman Shrimati Phir Se, was earlier supposed to air on a new GEC which never saw the light. The primary cast comprised of actors like Sameer Shah, Sucheta Khanna, Barkha Sengupta and Suresh Menon.

However, now there seems to be major change.

According to our exclusive information, Sameer Shah has been replaced from the comedy show. We don’t know the exact reason why Shah has walked out of the show however, as per the speculation, it is due to date issues. For the uninitiated, the series was shot way back with a bank of 40 episodes. Now that the bank is exhausted, the makers have started re-shooting for the further episodes. But apparently, Shah, due to his prior commitments couldn’t come back.

The latest we’ve heard is that the makers have finally found a replacement for Sameer. The Dill Mill Gayye fame Prasad Barve has been roped in for the character of Keshav Kulkarni aka Keshu, earlier played by Sameer Shah. The 35-year-old Barve has apparently, started shooting for the series. Interestingly, this will be Barve’s fourth consecutive collaboration with SAB TV. Earlier he has worked in projects like Khatmal E Ishq... Biwi Ke Naakhre..Offo!!, Chidiya Ghar and Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, all of which aired on the above mentioned GEC.

Despite repeated attempts of contacting him Barve couldn’t speak to us, since he was “busy”. On the other hand, we couldn’t get in touch with Sameer Shah to get his statement.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

