Pratibha Tanwar to be a part of ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was first to report about Jamai Raja returning with season 2 in the form of a series on ZEE5.



We also broke the news about actors Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur being retained to play the leads in the spin-off series.



Now, we have heard that TV actress Pratibha Tanwar is in talks to play a negative character in the series.



As reported by us, Pratibha is also part of Creative Eye’s Ishq Subhan Allah’s spin-off Ishq Aaj Kal on ZEE5 (Read here: Satish Modi and Pratibha Tanwar to star in ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal).



We buzzed Pratibha, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



Along with Jamai Raja and Ishq Subhan Allah, ZEE5 is also bringing a spin-off of another popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.