Pratik Dixit roped in for ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Zee TV’s Jamai Raja Season 2, which will soon stream on ZEE5.

We exclusively reported about Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Sanjay Swaraj, and Achint Kaur to be retained in the upcoming season of Jamai Raja

(Read here: Jamai Raja to Return with Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma? ; Varun Jain to REUNITE with Nia Sharma in Jamai Raja 2?).



We also reported about Sudhanshu Pandey and Varun Jain joining the cast of the project.



Now, the latest update is that popular actor Pratik Dixit will also be seen in the web-series.



Pratik has been a part of Bollywood movies like Bang Bang and Phata Poster Nikla Hero.



We contacted Pratik, who confirmed the buzz but refused to divulge his character details.



Are you excited to watch Jamai Raja 2? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.



