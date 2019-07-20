News

Preeta return in Luthra house and Prithvi murders Mahesh ZEE TV's in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 10:01 AM

MUMBAI: Mahesh decides to bring Preeta back to Luthra house with all love and respect.

Here Sherlin had a bad dream that she is stuck in Luthra house and is trying to escape. Sherlin calls Prithvi and asks him to do something as Luthra's are planning to bring Preeta back.

Prithvi thus gets deadly and hires a man to kill Mahesh Luthra and here Mahesh will suffer a fatal attack and will be pushed into a comma.

Will Preeta be able to crack the case.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ambika
Ambika
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor

past seven days