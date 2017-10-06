It’s truly an amazing feeling to spread smiles on the faces especially who are deprived of it. Isn’t it?

Lovely actress Preetika Rao, who was last seen as Mohini on Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar, is feeling blessed to become a reason behind many smiles at an old age home in Mumbai.

Yesterday (5th October) Preetika spent some quality time with the people out there and even they were happy to have her around them.

When TellyChakkar.com spoke to Preetika, she told us, “This was my first visit to an old age home and it happened to be Nirbhay Udaan which is run by a Christian missionary which has trustees who celebrated Sharad Purnima also known as Khojagiri Purnima with the inmates. This day has a special significance in mythology as it happens to be the day when lord Krishna performed the divine Raas-leela with the Gopis at the age of eight years. It felt great that I could sing and dance with the old people in the old age home which was a divine experience.”

She further went to mention about an old lady she met at the old age home who impressed her the most with her enthusiasm at such an elderly age. Preetika further mentioned, “I was particularly impressed with Molly who was around 80 but had the spirit of a 20 year old. She told me that she was born with a speech defect. She then joined a prayer group and got her voice back. It was really inspiring and encouraging to realize that even when life hits you hard, you can still be full of life, be happy and spread happiness and laughter around you.”

With so much of love pouring from them and to see the smiling faces Preetika wants to visit them again. She further told us, “The old ladies kissed me on both my cheeks and blessed me with all their heart as if in deep prayer. It was the most amazing feeling. I have decided to make personal visits to meet them and spend time with them. I think that the readers should also do it individually because these elders look forward for occasions like this and you will be surprised to see how they will recognize you and be extremely happy to see you visit them.”

May you always keep spreading smiles around, Preetika.