Preeto to go missing; will come face-to-face with Somya in Shakti!

Colors’ Shakti...Ek Ehsaas Ki has been seeing how Preeto (Kamya Punjabi), Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) and Mohini (Ssara Khan) devised a plan to get Harman (Vivian Dsena) back home, away from Somya (Rubina Dilaik).

Mohini faked her torturing Preeto while Harak Singh stood by the former, it was Harman who came to his mother’s rescue. Not only that, he decided to stay back at home to safeguard Preeto. However, just when the unison thought they succeeded in their plan and cherished their victory, Harman overheard them. Feeling cheated, he decided to back to Somya.

In yet another attempt to draw Harman close to the family, Preeto will plot another plan.

She will go missing and on learning the same, Soumya will pray to god and take an oath that she will feed the beggars at the temple hoping she finds Preeto.

A smart Preeto will reach the temple in disguise of a beggar and will sit among them and while the former will serve food, Somya will feel that Preeto is around her. Somya’s sixth sense will drive her to hunt Preeto and finally, on finding her, the duo will engage in a reasonable discussion.

Harman will also happen to reach the spot and will ask suggest Somya not to fall under his mother’s trap. Also, Varun, Nani and Surbhi will reach there to take Preeto back home.

And that is how a missing Preeto will be found.

Keep reading this space for more updates.