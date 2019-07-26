Prerika Arora and Kimmy Kaur to enter Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) will soon witness entries of two beautiful actresses.

TellyChakkar has learnt that actress Prerika Arora, who has featured in films like Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti, Bhangover and TV actress Kimmy Kaur have been roped in for the show.



According to our sources, Prerika will depict the character of Armin who would return from USA and would fall in love with Kabir (Adnan Khan). On the other hand, even Kabir will also start liking Amrin as a person. While, Kimmy will depict Armin’s mother.



In the coming episodes, Zara (Eisha Singh) will be jealous seeing Armin and Kabir growing affection towards each other.



Prerika confirmed being part of the show while we could not get through Kimmy for a comment.