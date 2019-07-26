News

Prerika Arora and Kimmy Kaur to enter Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Jul 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) will soon witness entries of two beautiful actresses.

TellyChakkar has learnt that actress Prerika Arora, who has featured in films like Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti, Bhangover and TV actress Kimmy Kaur have been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Prerika will depict the character of Armin who would return from USA and would fall in love with Kabir (Adnan Khan). On the other hand, even Kabir will also start liking Amrin as a person. While, Kimmy will depict Armin’s mother.

In the coming episodes, Zara (Eisha Singh) will be jealous seeing Armin and Kabir growing affection towards each other.

Prerika confirmed being part of the show while we could not get through Kimmy for a comment.

Tags > Prerika Arora, Kimmy Kaur, Ishq Subhan Allah, Creative Eye, TV actress, Adnan Khan, Eisha Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days