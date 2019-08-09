Is Prerna doing the right thing is Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the leads, are adored for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. In fact, they were even rumoured to be dating in real life. Recently, speculations were rife about their break-up because of Parth's closeness to another woman.

While the style quotient of the show has always been high, the edgy and high-point twists that it offers have viewers on the edge of their seats.

While Mr. Bajaj struck a deal that forced Prerna to get married if she wanted to save her love Anurag, the tables turned when Prerna lied to Anurag that she got married to Mr. Bajaj just for his money. Anurag now has his hands on Mr. Bajaj’s house and asks Prerna to marry him.

However, Prerna has become attached to Mr. Bajaj’s daughter Kuki. She tells him that she is Mrs. Bajaj now and that the Basu mansion does mean much to her as it did before.

Is she doing the right thing by staying married to Bajaj despite having the option of marrying Anurag?

The audience is divided. Some feel that Anurag is absolutely right in taking revenge against Bajaj, while others believe that Prerna should be cut some slack as she has promised her loyalty to Mr. Bajaj. Take a look.

'There is no doubt that Prerna is in love with Anurag. She cherishes the time spent with him, but understanding Mr. Bajaj’s reasoning, she seems to have made peace with the relationships she now has with Mr. Bajaj and his family.' – Chinmay Gupta, Advertising Professional.

'Anurag is absolutely justified in what he is doing. Why can’t Prerna just support him for once!' – Kruti Mhatre, Accountant.

'Prerna is a strong woman and is just trying to make things right, even at the cost of society and people shaming her. After all, she has made this sacrifice for Anurag, and all she wants is that Anurag respect the sacrifice.'– Jayshree Thakkar, Housewife.

