Prerna versus Komolika's war turns bitter in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for high-voltage drama.



Prerna and Komolika's war is on on full swing. Komolika defeats Prerna by getting her arrested.



Prerna is not much affected by this, as she is happy that she has accomplished her mission and has burnt the divorce papers.



Komolika is irked as Prerna comes home, as there is no proof against her.



Komolika is not going to accept this defeat so easily. She plans a new entry as her pawn and plants him in Prerna's life with a secret plan.



It will be interesting to see if Prerna is able to handle Komolika's next attack against her.