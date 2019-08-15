News

Prerna's deadly accident; Kuki turns witness in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

15 Aug 2019 09:41 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 will showcase high-voltage drama.

Prerna is shouted at by Mr Bajaj thanks to Maasi and Tanvi.

Maasi and Tanvi uses Kuki to their advantage. They want Bajaj to hate Prerna and to marry Tanvi.

The duo now plans to push Prerna down the stairs.

However, while they do this, Kuki witnesses their evil act.

She wipes Prerna's tears and asks her to take care of herself.

Will Kuki be able to convey this to the family?

